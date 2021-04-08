Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $442,608.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and $442,608.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,444.01 or 1.00111114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00101675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

