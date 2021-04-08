Phantomx Hits Market Capitalization of $150,170.83 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Phantomx has a market cap of $150,170.83 and approximately $31.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

