Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 5.9%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.51.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

