Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $797,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,926 shares of company stock worth $9,345,504. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

