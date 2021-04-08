PHI Token (PHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,071.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded flat against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $10,071.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

