Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE PSXP opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

