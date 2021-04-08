Phoenixcoin Trading Up 7.2% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,875.49 or 1.00074419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00457449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00325065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.00788265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,372,350 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.