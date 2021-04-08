Phore Price Reaches $0.49 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $10,608.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,688,033 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.