Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phunware in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

