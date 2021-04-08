Pi Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.98 million.

