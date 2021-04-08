Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Cap of $21.04 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $15.66 or 0.00026928 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,369,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,651 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

