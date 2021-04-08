PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00009073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $9,398.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

