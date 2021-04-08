Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

