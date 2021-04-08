Pigeoncoin Market Cap Achieves $7.01 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $268,839.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009127 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.