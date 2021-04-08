Pillar Price Tops $0.0582 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $33,832.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

