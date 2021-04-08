Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Volume Tops $22,582.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $22,582.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00450579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005497 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.18 or 0.04721648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,757,366 coins and its circulating supply is 426,496,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

