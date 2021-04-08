Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $25,134.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00462074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.61 or 0.04792894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,770,124 coins and its circulating supply is 426,509,688 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

