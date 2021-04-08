Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $521.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $378.02 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

