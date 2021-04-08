Piper Sandler Weighs in on Metromile, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metromile in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.57) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($9.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($9.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($37.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($8.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($9.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($36.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($32.94) EPS.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Metromile has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance service. It also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees; and offers Metromile Pulse, a wireless device that is plugged into the car's diagnostics port and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.