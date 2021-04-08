Piper Sandler Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

RVLV opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

