Piper Sandler Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.25. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,523,913 shares of company stock worth $41,269,843. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

