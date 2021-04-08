PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $0.81. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 25,660 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

About PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.