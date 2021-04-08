Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $4,557.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00137108 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

