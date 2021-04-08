PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

