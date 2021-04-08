PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Down 4.8%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.27 and last traded at $65.98. 1,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

