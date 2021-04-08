PKG Token (PKG) One Day Volume Hits $915.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $785,756.41 and approximately $915.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.