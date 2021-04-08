Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as high as C$5.40. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$5.26, with a volume of 66,074 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$388.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,650. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,388,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,252.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

