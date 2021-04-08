PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

PHI opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.5882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.37%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

