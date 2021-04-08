PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.