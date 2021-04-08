Po.et (POE) Price Up 4% This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $9,763.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

