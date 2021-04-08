POA Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $1.21 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,375,695 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
