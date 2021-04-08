Polis (POLIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,356.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $3,356.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

