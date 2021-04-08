Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.30 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $250.30 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,776,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

