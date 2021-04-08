Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $39.80 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $39.80 or 0.00070453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and $14.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

