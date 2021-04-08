Poolz Finance Price Up 62% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $71.97 million and $19.07 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $45.44 or 0.00077826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00264859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00790000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.76 or 1.00141081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00704148 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

