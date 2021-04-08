POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

