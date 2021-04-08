Populous Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.87 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00007557 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $234.40 million and $14.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

