Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.65. 27,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,116,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Specifically, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.