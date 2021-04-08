Portion (PRT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $369,704.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a token. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,110,978 tokens. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.