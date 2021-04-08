Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells $492,688.84 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 400,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,958. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

