Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells $740,491.92 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 400,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on POSH. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.