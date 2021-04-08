PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,150.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.74 million and $29,150.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.20 or 0.03570107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00390960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.77 or 0.01109134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00468528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00423984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00034035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00314505 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,036,942 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

