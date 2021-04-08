PowerTrade Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $45.86 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00628682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030590 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,357,190 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

