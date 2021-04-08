PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.97 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

