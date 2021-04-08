PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,287.79

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,287.79 ($16.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,598.77 ($20.89). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 16,250 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £672.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,490.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,287.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

