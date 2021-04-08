Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.30. 5,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 148,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

