Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.