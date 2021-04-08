Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.31

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.31 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,364,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market cap of £842.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.31.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.