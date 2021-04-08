Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 188 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.
PMI traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.50 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,077. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.69 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.92. The company has a market cap of £253.45 million and a P/E ratio of 40.13.
About Premier Miton Group
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.