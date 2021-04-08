Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 188 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

PMI traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.50 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,077. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.69 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.92. The company has a market cap of £253.45 million and a P/E ratio of 40.13.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

