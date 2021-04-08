Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

PBH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.43. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

