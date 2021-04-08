Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.
PBH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.43. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.